ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in ASML were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth $1,577,216,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASML by 90,201.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 322,920 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,072,000 after acquiring an additional 270,023 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in ASML by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,395,000 after acquiring an additional 224,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth $143,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $462.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $412.67 and a twelve month high of $881.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $503.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $536.41. The firm has a market cap of $189.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. ASML had a return on equity of 64.93% and a net margin of 31.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Grupo Santander upgraded ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $708.10.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

