DT Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.5 %

UNH stock opened at $519.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $527.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $396.71 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

