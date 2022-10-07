Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Lifted by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after acquiring an additional 943,694 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,003,000 after acquiring an additional 70,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,302,000 after acquiring an additional 215,908 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $180.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.98. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.38 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

