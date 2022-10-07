WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 28,891 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 28,891 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $131.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.10. The company has a market capitalization of $326.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.62.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.