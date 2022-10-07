Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,084 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.1% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.6% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Fubon Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $131.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

