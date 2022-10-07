Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Costello Asset Management INC’s 6th Largest Position

Costello Asset Management INC trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,151 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 3.8% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.57.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

