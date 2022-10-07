McDonald Partners LLC Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

McDonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,267 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $519.13 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $396.71 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

