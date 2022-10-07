Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 530 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,964 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.6% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 171,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 655.4% during the second quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 61,945 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 200.9% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,686 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,804 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.63.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.84 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.