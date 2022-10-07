Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,804 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 418,617 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $21,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 290,012 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 8.8% in the second quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 26.0% in the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.57. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

