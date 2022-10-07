Demars Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 655.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,396 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,945 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 2.1% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,884,917,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570,818 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 71.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $855,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.63.

VZ stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $158.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

