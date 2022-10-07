NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,677 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 21,441 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $131.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $326.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

