Walker Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033,911 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Insider Activity at Nucor

Nucor Stock Down 0.0 %

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $117.81 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.96 and a 200-day moving average of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

