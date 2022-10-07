Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 203,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after acquiring an additional 94,622 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the period. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,980,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $73.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.52. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day moving average of $78.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.