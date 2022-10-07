Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,381 shares of company stock worth $18,324,644 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.89.

GOOGL stock opened at $101.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.62. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.56 and a twelve month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

