First Hawaiian Bank Increases Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,517,000 after buying an additional 1,746,661 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after buying an additional 681,328 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Fastenal by 13.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,359,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,130,000 after buying an additional 894,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,058 shares of company stock valued at $289,435 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.38. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

