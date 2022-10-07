Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.97 Million Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 104.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 133,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 118.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 327,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,510,000 after buying an additional 177,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 46.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX opened at $49.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $132,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.