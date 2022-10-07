Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,572 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $388,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monster Beverage Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.73.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $91.74 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.32 and a 200-day moving average of $89.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.