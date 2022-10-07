Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is TTP Investments Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

TTP Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 491.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.4% of TTP Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $101.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $95.56 and a one year high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.89.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,381 shares of company stock worth $18,324,644 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

