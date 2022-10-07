Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,599 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Lear worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Lear by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Lear by 409.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 210,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,599,000 after acquiring an additional 169,553 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Lear by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:LEA opened at $129.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.24. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $118.38 and a 52-week high of $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $837,290.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,861,548.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,134 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lear from $162.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lear from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Lear to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.86.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

