Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,785,221,000 after purchasing an additional 218,505 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,178 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,141,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,344,732,000 after purchasing an additional 247,249 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,374,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 12.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,863,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,185,000 after purchasing an additional 419,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $150.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.83. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.53.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

