Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,811,418 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 80,384 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $140,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,968 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.3% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 110,690 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,439 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCX. Barclays decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 2.3 %

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FCX opened at $29.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

