Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,709 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,507 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.91.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LNG stock opened at $172.51 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.85 and a fifty-two week high of $178.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

