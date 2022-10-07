OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cigna by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,760,000 after buying an additional 26,351 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Cigna by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,622 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Stock Down 0.3 %

CI opened at $293.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.53. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $296.29. The company has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,580 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,771. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

