Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 6,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen set a $132.00 price target on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

SWKS stock opened at $92.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.22. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $174.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

