44 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $126.48 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $126.21 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $301.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.87 and its 200 day moving average is $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.