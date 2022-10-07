Forbes J M & Co. LLP Has $764,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 1.8 %

CVX opened at $161.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.24. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $105.21 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $317.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

