Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 531 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,516 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 8.3% in the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,733 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,899 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Visa by 10.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,887 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $185.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $350.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.83 and a 12 month high of $236.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on V shares. Macquarie reduced their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.28.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

