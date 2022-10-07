Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,272 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $71.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.32. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.37 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.93.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

