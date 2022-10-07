AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 33,134 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 33,134 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Biogen were worth $14,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Biogen by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Biogen by 582.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 26,532 shares during the period. Finally, SRB Corp raised its position in Biogen by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $262.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.06. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $290.76.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Biogen to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.04.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

