Barings Participation Investors (MPV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on November 18th

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Barings Participation Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years.

Barings Participation Investors Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MPV stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. Barings Participation Investors has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.64.

About Barings Participation Investors

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Barings Participation Investors stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors ( NYSE:MPV Get Rating ) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Barings Participation Investors were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

