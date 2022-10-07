Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $204.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Resources Connection Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGP opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.80. Resources Connection has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $546.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Resources Connection

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

In other Resources Connection news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 1,526 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $32,030.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 818,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,171,079.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 77,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,638,009.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 313,124 shares in the company, valued at $6,610,047.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald B. Murray sold 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $32,030.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 818,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,171,079.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resources Connection

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 293.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 20,426 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 117.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 68,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 12.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.