Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (VMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0457 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Performance
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
