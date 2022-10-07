Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (VMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0457 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,945,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after acquiring an additional 132,004 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 358,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 19,614 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,736,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

