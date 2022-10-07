Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on November 30th

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Price Performance

Shares of HGLB opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Global Allocation Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 372.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 44,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 60.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 29,826 shares in the last quarter.

About Highland Global Allocation Fund

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

