Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Sapiens International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Sapiens International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Sapiens International from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sapiens International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Sapiens International Trading Down 3.8 %

SPNS opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. Sapiens International has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $38.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Sapiens International Dividend Announcement

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $118.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.84%.

Institutional Trading of Sapiens International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 212.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 10.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 595,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after buying an additional 23,839 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 43,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 10.9% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

