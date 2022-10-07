BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (MUA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MUA opened at $10.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 17.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after buying an additional 79,373 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 81.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 107,035 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 125.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 108,014 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 28.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 59.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

