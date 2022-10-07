BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (MUA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:MUA opened at $10.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $16.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (MUA)
