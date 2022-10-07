Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SPNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Sapiens International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sapiens International from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.32. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sapiens International

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $118.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.25 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Sapiens International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 216,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 88,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

