GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.67–$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $411.00 million-$414.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.75 million. GitLab also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.

GitLab Stock Performance

GTLB stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. GitLab has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $137.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.55.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.44 million. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at GitLab

GTLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on GitLab to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on GitLab to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.46.

In related news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 61,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $4,102,671.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,042,860.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 61,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $4,102,671.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,042,860.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $352,736.16. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 889,674 shares in the company, valued at $45,933,868.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,455 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,025 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in GitLab by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in GitLab by 62.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in GitLab by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

