Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0354 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.68.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.
