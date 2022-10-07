Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0354 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 49,803 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 27.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 74,830 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 34.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 302,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 78,076 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 172,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,089,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

