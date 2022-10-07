Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 70,860 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,128,708 shares.The stock last traded at $57.30 and had previously closed at $58.79.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.58.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 10,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,754,000 after buying an additional 1,201,862 shares during the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Future Fund LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 274,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,941,000 after purchasing an additional 35,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

