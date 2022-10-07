Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $178.57 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 90,595 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.43% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $178,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.0 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $732.41 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $750.88. The company has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $712.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $675.06.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.43.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total transaction of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 279,582 shares in the company, valued at $202,168,540.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,644 shares of company stock worth $37,337,691 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

