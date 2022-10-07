Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,835,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,952 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Altria Group worth $201,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,737 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,956,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,729,000 after acquiring an additional 947,300 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MO. Cowen reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 387.63%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

