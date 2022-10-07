Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 136,173 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,871,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136,173 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.48% of Emerson Electric worth $228,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 396.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,754,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,442 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 15,069.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,239,000 after acquiring an additional 823,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $79.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.20 and its 200 day moving average is $86.11. The company has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

