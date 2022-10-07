Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 52,709 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,709 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 2.14% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $111,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 25,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total transaction of $129,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

THG opened at $134.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.35 and a 200-day moving average of $141.21. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.69 and a 52 week high of $155.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.16%. Equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

