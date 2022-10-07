Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $6.70 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 182,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,014,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,248,000 after acquiring an additional 82,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 2.1 %

MDLZ opened at $56.01 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.40.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.54.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

