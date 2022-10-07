Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 121.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 245,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,780 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.6% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $40,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,869,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 270,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,186,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 118,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after buying an additional 42,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $162.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $224.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $181.07.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.50.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

