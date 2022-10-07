Toth Financial Advisory Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,120 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPI. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 200.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,367,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 311.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 12,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on LPI shares. Piper Sandler cut Laredo Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.

Laredo Petroleum Stock Up 3.6 %

Insider Transactions at Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $77.47 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 3.43.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $262,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,994,761.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $72,668.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,502.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $262,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,994,761.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,509 shares of company stock valued at $585,406. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laredo Petroleum Profile



Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

