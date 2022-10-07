OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.90 Million Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.56. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNY shares. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.38.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

