OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 7,942 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,942 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $90.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.28. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $90.65 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $173,820.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.