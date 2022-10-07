OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $73.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.01. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $89.56.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

