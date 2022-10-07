Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 198 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 16,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $75.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 11.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day moving average of $65.36. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $536.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.00 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

